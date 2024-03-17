Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.81. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 19,078 shares trading hands.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

