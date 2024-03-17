Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,373,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,925. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.60.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

