Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 786,699 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

