Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $9.00. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 206,458 shares trading hands.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.