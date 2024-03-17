Pioneer Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 236,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

