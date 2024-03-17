Pioneer Wealth Management Group Buys 15,278 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. 6,259,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,015. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.