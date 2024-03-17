Pioneer Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.82. 141,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

