Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $331,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 375,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

