Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.35. 1,182,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

