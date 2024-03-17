Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 18,366 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 825,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

