Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 303 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,787. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

