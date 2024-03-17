Pioneer Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.80 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $357.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

