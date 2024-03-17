Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

NYSE BWA opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

