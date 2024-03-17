Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

