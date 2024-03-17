Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $453,291.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,239.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,075. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. 291,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,975. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

