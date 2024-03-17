Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 54,300 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,144,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

