Polianta Ltd Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.09.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $314.35. 744,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,145. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

