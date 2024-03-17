Polianta Ltd Has $963,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,377,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,140,607. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

