Polianta Ltd Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,082. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.