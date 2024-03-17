Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,560,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

