Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,663. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPS

GAP Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. 15,425,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,290. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

About GAP

(Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.