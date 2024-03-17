Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,400 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. 3,505,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,416. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

