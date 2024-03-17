Polianta Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 1.5 %

MOS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.