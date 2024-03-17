Polianta Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 41.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.13. 755,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.37. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

