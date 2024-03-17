Polianta Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Polianta Ltd decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $4,865,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.15. 2,469,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.63 and a 200-day moving average of $449.25.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

