Polianta Ltd Sells 9,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,244. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

