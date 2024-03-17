Polianta Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Polianta Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $242.18. 254,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $176.07 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

