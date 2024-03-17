Polkadot Price Tops $10.18 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $10.18 or 0.00014910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and $497.95 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,423,196,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,935,567 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars.
