Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $55.14 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $484.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

