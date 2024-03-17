Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $55.14 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $484.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

