Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

