Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.01. 6,807,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.99 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

