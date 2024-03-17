Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 259,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,424,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.