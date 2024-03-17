Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,133 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.92. 1,019,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

