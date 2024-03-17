Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 263,725 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

