Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.59

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $17.60. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 9,173 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

