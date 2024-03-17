ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $6.79. ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 200 shares.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

