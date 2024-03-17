Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
Shares of PROV opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.41. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Financial
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.