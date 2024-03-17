Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.41. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

