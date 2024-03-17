PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

PTC traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $181.81. 996,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,841. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.