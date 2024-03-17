Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys 271 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.