Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Clean Harbors, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

