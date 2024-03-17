Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cryoport Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.61. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

