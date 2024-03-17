Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Issued By Zacks Research

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.34. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.69.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.