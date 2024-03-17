Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Raised by Analyst

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

