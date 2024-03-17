Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.