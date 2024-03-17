Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $68.63 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.