Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Zacks Research

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $116.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.