Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $399.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.50. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.