Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.35 EPS.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:POOL opened at $399.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.50. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
