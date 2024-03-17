Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $13,557,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.