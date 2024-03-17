Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Decreased by Analyst

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.20 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,000.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553,862 shares of company stock valued at $87,730,681 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

