QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.12

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.12 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.69). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.63), with a volume of 1,559,754 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.38) to GBX 390 ($5.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.64) to GBX 445 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.68).

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 1.7 %

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,972.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at QinetiQ Group

In related news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger bought 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($51,018.76). Insiders bought 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

